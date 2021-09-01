Arik Air reinstates flights to Sokoto, Kano Sept. 3

Arik Air has announced that it was resuming flight operations from Abuja to Sokoto and Kano, from Sept. 3, 2021.

The announcement is contained in the Arik Affinity Wings platform for its regular customers, sent to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Wednesday.

The carrier said that flights from Abuja to Sokoto and Abuja to Kano, would operate weekly every Tuesday, Thursday and Saturday, while Lagos passengers could also connect seamlessly to either of the two destinations through Abuja.

It said the decision to reinstate flights to Sokoto and Kano was informed by the yearnings of customers in those areas, for the real Arik Air experience.

Captain Roy Ilegbodu, Arik Air Chief Executive Officer, said that measures would ensure that air travelers got real experience in commuting to more distant parts of the country.

He said: “As a leading Nigerian carrier, we take the feedback of our customers seriously.

“We will continue to serve our customers to the best of our ability at all times.”

The organisation said that for the best fares, customers were advised to book online at www.arikair.com or download the Arik Air Mobile App on Google Play or App Store.(NAN)

