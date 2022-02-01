Arik Air increases frequencies on key Northern routes – Official

The Chief Executive Officer, Arik Air, Capt. Roy Ilegbodu, says Arik has increased frequencies on some of its key Northern routes to cope with customers’ demands.

Ilegbodu said in a statement in Lagos on Tuesday that the affected routes which are now being operated daily are Abuja-Sokoto, Abuja-Kano, Abuja-Yola and Lagos-Jos.

He said the decision to add more frequencies to the scheduled flights on those routes was informed by the need to give customers more choices on the destinations.

Ilegbodu said: “Similarly, Arik Air is making its tickets more affordable by introducing N23,000 promotional fares across the network.

“The promotional fares which became effective on Jan. 17, 2020, are available in all modes of sales, particularly online at www.arikair.com and Arik Air’s airport/city ticketing offices.

” We want to give our customers on the Sokoto, Kano, Yola and Jos routes more choices of flights to ease their travels.

“Also, we want to further stimulate air travel among Nigerians by introducing promotional fares, ” he added. (NAN)

