Arik Air extends flight cancellation

The management of Arik Air says it has extended the cancellation of flight operations due to the curfew in Lagos State and some other parts of the country.

Mr Adebanji Ola, the Communications Manager of the airline, said this in a statement in Lagos on Wednesday.

Ola said that all scheduled flights had, therefore, been cancelled until the lifting of the 24-hour curfew by the government.

He said that the airline had earlier cancelled all scheduled flights for Oct. 21 due to the 24-hour curfew announced by the Lagos State government on Tuesday.

He said Arik Air regretted whatever inconvenience the cancellation might have caused its customers.

The manager said further updates on flight operations would be given as required. (NAN)