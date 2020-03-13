Argungu: I never attacked President Buhari – Guddare

The man, Jamilu Guddare, who was allegedly reported to have attacked President Muhammadu Buhari, at the flag off of the ongoing 2020 Argungu International Fishing and Cultural Festival, in Kebbi state Thursday, says he never attacked the president.

According to Guddare, who addressed news men at Kebbi government House in the presence of the state governor, Atiku Bagudu and Minister of Information and Culture, Alhaji Lai Mohammed on Friday, said he had been praying for the day he would see Buhari eyeball to eyeball.

He said his prayer was answered when the President visited Argungu for the opening of the fishing festival on Thursday.

“The day was very historic for me as I have been dying and seriously hoping to meet President Buhari to greet him by shaking hands with him.

“This is because of his integrity, honesty and incorruptibility. Therefore, even if I had been shot and killed, there would be no regrets because I would have fulfilled my life-long dream of meeting him in person.

“This is a man who was a Petroleum Minister, a Military Administrator, defunct PTF Chairman and recently, from 2015 to date, a President, and he has never messed up with any resources of the country,” Guddare said.

He apologized to President Muhammadu Buhari, Governor Atiku Bagudu and Nigerians, for his actions and acknowledged that, he had breached the protocols.

The Information Minister, Alhaji Lai Moahmmed said Guddare’s explanation had confirmed that media reports that the President was attacked, were false.

“Jamilu is an ardent supporter of Mr President, so all the reports that, the President was attacked are false, he only wanted to see the President and he was never shot.”

Governor Bagudu promised to liaise with the Minister of Information to convey Guddare’s message to President Buhari saying, “we will also try and arrange a meeting for him with the President.”

Guddare is a graduate of Management Studies from Usmanu Danfodiyo University, Sokoto.