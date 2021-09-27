Argungu Polo tournament to attract international teams – Bagudu

Kebbi State Governor, Abubakar Bagudu, has assured that the 2022 Argungu Polo tournament will attract teams and sponsors from across the globe

.The Governor gave the assurance at the closing ceremony of the Nura Sani Kangiwa (NSK) Argungu Polo tournament held at the polo ground of the Argungu fishing community in Kebbi state.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the tournament which attracted teams, players and sponsors across the country was held on the sidelines of the 2021 World Tourism Day and the turbaning of the Minister of Information and Culture, Alhaji Lai Mohammed, as the Kakakin Kebbi (Cultural Ambassador of Kebbi). Bagudu, who witnessed the finals of the tournament, hailed the organisers of the game, the players, sponsors and other participants for assuring that Kebbi is a tourism hub and on the path of greatness.

NAN reports that eight categories of trophies were won by participating teams and players in the three-day tournament.The trophies included the Lai Mohammed, Kakakin Kebbi Cup, won by the Weststream Ponies from Zaria, Kaduna state, led by the treasurer of the Nigeria Polo Federation (NPF), Abdulkarim Ibrahim;

the Col. Umaru Kangiwa Cup for the Most Valuable Player of the tournament, won by Seriki Waziri, while the Most Improved Polo player trophy went to Yusuf Usman-Katsina, a Prince from Katsina state, whose father and great-grandfather were polo players.The Sultan Cup was grabbed by the Mara Farms Polo team and the players included Usman Katsina and Gidado Abdullahi-Inde, the younger brother of the former Customs Comptroller-General, late Abdullahi Dikko-Inde.The Boss Mustapha, Secretary to the Government of the Federation Cup, was won by Gagdi Farms team Jos, Plateau State, captained by Alhaji Adamu Gagdi.



NAN reports the Gagdi team was sponsored by the National Film and Video Censors Board (NFVSB), while the Director-General of the Board, Alhaji Adebayo Thomas, presented the cup. The Pali Resorts Polo Team, Bauchi State, whose team members included Suleiman Augie, son to the late Sen. Adamu Augie from Kebbi state, won another cup.

The Emir of Argungu Cup was also clinched by Gadgi team while the Gov. Abubakar Bagudu Cup was lifted by Nura Sani Kangiwa (NSK) Farms team, led by the Director General of NIHOTOUR, Nura Kangiwa.



NAN reports that the Finals of the tournament also witnessed a sensitisation lecture on prostate cancer, presented by Dr Mohammed Jemilu, the Desk Officer, Kebbi State Indigene Cancer Fund. Jemilu disclosed that no fewer than 200 people had benefitted from prostate cancer treatment in the four emirates of Kebbi state, courtesy of Medicaid Cancer Foundation, founded by the first lady of the state, Dr. Zainab Shinkafi Bagudu. (NAN)

