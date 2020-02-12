Argungu Festival: FRSC maps out strategies to ensure safety of lives, property

The Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) says it is mapping out strategies aim at ensuring free flow of traffic and ensuring safety of lives and property during the forthcoming Argungu International Fishing Festival.

The Assistant Corps Marshal,Dr Kayode Olagunju, Zonal Commanding Officer of the corps, made this known while on a courtesy visit to the Emir of Argungu, Alhaji Muhammad Mera, on Wednesday in his palace.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the festival would take place in the first week of March.Olagunju said that the corps was also tackling the issues of overloading, dangerous driving as well as enforcement of number plate regulations throughout the zone comprising Sokoto, Kebbi and Zamfara.The FRSC zonal commanding officer assured the Emir that the corps would continue to partner with the community to evolve better road culture in the area.

The assistant corps marshal informed the Emir that the FRSC National Headquarters had also assured the emirate of its interventions that would result in effective management of traffic during the festival.He said that this became imperative as many of the activities lined up for the festival such as Motor Rally from Abuja to Argungu, and Cycling competition would take place on the road.According to him, the traffic density is expected to be high as the festival attracts global attention, hence influx of people into the community.Olagunju also informed the Emir that three help areas that would work 24 hours would also be established in the area to assist during emergencies.He said that ambulances would be provided and marshals would be stationed at those points to render assistances to tourists and other road users.Olagunju also assured the monarch that FRSC would collaborate with other security agencies to protect people and properties before, during and after the festival.Responding, the Emir of Argungu, thanked the FRSC for aligning with the hopes and aspirations of the people of Kebbi State in ensuring road safety.Mera assured the FRSC of his maximum support as the community believes in sanctity of lives.He appreciated the quick response of the Corp Marshal, Dr Boboye Oyeyemi, in providing new vehicles for the Argungu Unit Command among other logistics.The monarch commended the efforts of the officers and men of the corps in the area.He also enjoined the Unit Command to step up its enlightenment and enforcement activities in the area.Mera admonished all road users to always comply with the traffic rules and regulations.He, however, called on vehicle operators to desist from overloading their vehicles and conveying people together with their animals in the same vehicles.While decrying loss of many lives due to the unsafe acts, Mera said that the prosecution of violators would discourage other people from unsafe practices on the roads.The emir commended the zonal commander for his early preparation toward hitch-free festival and for deeming it fit to see things for himself.He said that Olagunju’s visit would further motivate his officers and men.The zonal commanding officer was accompanied by the Sector Commander in Kebbi State, Corp Commander Ebenezer Asaniyan, and Unit Commander Argungu Assistant Corps, Commander Aliyu Maaji, among others. (NAN)