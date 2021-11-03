Argungu Emirate to honour Senate President Friday in Kebbi

By Haruna Salami

Emir of Argungu, His Royal Highness, Alhaji Samaila Muhammadu Mera and Argungu Emirate Council in Kebbi State will on Friday honour Senate President, Ahmad Lawan with a traditional title.

Lawan will be honoured with title of Ganuwan Kabi (Defender of Kabi Kingdom) as part of activities commemorate 25th anniversary of the coronation of the Emir.

Leader of Senate, Senator Yahaya Abubakar Abdullahi, in company of representatives of the Emir, notified the Senate President of the event.

Lawan is expected to arrive Argungu on Thursday ahead of Friday event to commission some constituency projects of Senator Yahaya Abdullahi, who is currently representing Kebbi North Senatorial District in Senate.

Senate President will also attend Wedding Fatiha of Emir’s daughter, Habiba, at the Muhammad Mera Juma’at Mosque, Argungu.

