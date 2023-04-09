Arewa youths want President-elect to appoint Faleke as Chief of Staff

By Adeyemi Adeleye

The Arewa Youth Consultative Forum (AYCF) has endorsed Rep. James Faleke, representing Ikeja Federal Constituency in the House of Representatives, for the position of the Chief of Staff to the President-elect, Sen. Bola Tinubu, when inaugurated on May 29.

Its National President, Alhaji Yerima Shettima, in a statement on Sunday in Lagos, urged Tinubu to appoint Faleke, the Chairman, House of Representatives Committee on Finance, as his Chief of Staff.

“As stakeholders and keen watchers of the ongoing wrap-up of civilian-to-civilan transition, we feel it is not just important but very necessary to state our position on the national conversation, regarding the best man for office of the next Chief of Staff.

“Hon. James Faleke is a very loyal Tinubu supporter and associate who has proved to be reliable as ambassador to president-elect any day.

“Nigeria has had serious challenges caused by the communication gap between the President, ministers and even state governors.

“This is an opportunity for the President-elect to get someone with good skills of managing the relationship between the President, officials of government and the rest of Nigerians,” Shettima said.

He described Faleke as a highly-experienced lawmaker with requisite skills to build very cordial relationship between the Executive and Legislative arms of government in the new dispensation.

According to him, Faleke represents the new generation of Nigerian political class, politically savvy and intellectually vibrant.

“We are in a new, ideas-driven world and Nigeria’s Presidency, therefore, needs a Chief of Staff in tune with modern system of democratic governance.

“We expect that by now, President-elect Bola Ahmed Tinubu is fully aware of the consequences of our past mistakes of choice on Chiefs of Staff and won’t allow a repeat of the inglorious past.

“We urge President-elect Bola Ahmed Tinubu to make sure he makes an informed choice of his Chief of Staff with loyal, proactive progressive and hale and hearty parliamentarian like Hon. James Faleke,” the youth leader said.

Shettima congratulated all Nigerians, especially the Christians on the 2023 Easter celebration.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the President-elect will be inaugurated on May 29. (NAN)