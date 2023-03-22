Arewa youths task Tinubu, Sanwo-Olu on campaign promises

By Adeyemi Adeleye

The Arewa Youth Consultative Forum (AYCF) on Wednesday called on the President-elect, Sen. Bola Tinubu, and Gov. Babajide Sanwo-Olu of Lagos to fulfil their promises.

The National President of AYCF, Alhaji Yerima Shettima, in a statement in Lagos, said that the Northerners had made huge sacrifice to the success of both Tinubu and Sanwo-Olu in the state.

According to him, the Arewa Community in Lagos, led by the leaders of the Hausa and Fulani, worked tirelessly to ensure APC’s electoral successes.

Shettima said that the community also made valuable sacrifices in the Presidential and National Assembly as well as the Governorship and House of Assembly polls.

“It is gratifying to note that the contribution of voters of the Arewa community in Lagos helped greatly in securing the victory of Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

“It is even more gratifying that the Arewa Community helped to secure Asiwaju’s victory voluntarily, without requesting a dime from the APC presidential candidate.

“We feel duty bound therefore to follow-up on the promises made by President-elect Bola Ahmed Tinubu to all Northerners, to redeem his beautiful promise of protecting their image, integrity and safety.

“We believe this will further strengthen their faith in the capacity of the President-elect to deliver on his mandate. Promise is a debt,” Shettima said.

According to him, Arewa peoples support is a genuine demonstration of their trust and confidence in both the President-elect and the Lagos State Governor.

“It is on record that the Arewa Community selflessly did everything it could to support their own, tremendously, without recourse to party, state, or the candidates because they believe in BAT.”(NAN)