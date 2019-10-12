Arewa Youths honour Magu with Award of Excellence, Medal of Honour

The Arewa Youths Forum (AYF) on Friday, decorated the Acting Chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, Ibrahim Magu with a medal of honour as well as conferred on him an award of excellence.

These took place as the group came on a courtesy call at the Commission’s headquarters.

The president of AYF, Alhaji Gambo Ibrahim Gujungu, who led the delegation, expressed confidence that President Muhammadu Buhari would resend Magu’s name to the National Assembly, NASS, for confirmation.

He urged the lawmakers to avoid the mistake of the 8th Assembly and confirm the EFCC boss’s appointment as the substantive chairman of the Commission.

Gujungu noted that Magu’s confirmation would further give him a morale boost in his fight to make Nigeria a corrupt-free nation.

He noted that Nigeria was deep in decay as a result of corruption and owed the ongoing renaissance to the EFCC under Magu, whose leadership style he stated, aggressively tackled the menace of corruption.

“I must commend the EFCC under your watch for the successes recorded in the continuous nation-wide fight against corruption. It is a well-known fact that in the recent past, corruption nearly brought the country to its knees, but from what we have seen, you have proven to be the real man for the job,” Gujungu stated.

He further declared that AYF will continue to support EFCC’s fight against corruption using its wide representations across the Northern region and beyond to spread EFCC’s anti-corruption gospel.

In addition, Gujungu disclosed that the Forum will seek official recognition from EFCC’s Special Control Unit Against Money Laundering (SCUMUL).

In his response, Magu expressed delight in AYF’s declaration to support the EFCC, noting that with such a youth-based group, the fight against corruption would get to the grassroots.

Magu, who described corruption as “rainfall which beats everyone,” urged the group to assist the government in monitoring and checkmating illicit financial flows that get to bandits and insurgents in the country’s Northeast.