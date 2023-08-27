Arewa Oil and Gas marketers to partner NNPCL, Foreign Investors in Gas sector

By Aminu Garko

The Arewa Oil and Gas Marketers Association (AROGMA), said it has concluded arrangements to invite foreign companies to invest in the domestic gas utilization value chain in the country, especially in the northern part of the country.

The Chairman of AROGMA, Alhaji Bashir Dan-Mallam, made the disclosure at a press conference in Kano on Saturday.

Dan-Mallam said with the active support of the Nigeria National Petroleum Company Limited, (NNPCL), AROGMA is set to invite companies from Qatar, Turkey, Germany and India to establish gas facilities in Nigeria.

He explained that AROGMA is already in contact with their foreign partners and is studying their various proposals.

“Nigerians, especially Northerners, are set to witness an energy transition and alternative energy from Premium Motor Spirit (PMS), otherwise known as petrol to Compressed Natural Gas (CNG), if the invited foreign companies come on board,” he said.

The Chairman noted that the project would be a great achievement for Nigeria and would be another milestone in the country’s development, especially in Northern region.

He also noted that the development would ease the biting economic hardship, especially in Northern Nigeria, occasioned by the removal of fuel subsidy.

Dan-Mallam also commended the effort of the NNPCL management for their tireless and unflinching support and encouragement to industry players to invest in various fuel substitution initiatives, CNG usage and conversion, Autogas, refineries and others. (NAN)

