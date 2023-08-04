Arewa group lauds Tinubu over Shetty’s ministerial nomination

By Sani Idris

The Arewa Young Professionals In Politics, has commended President Bola Tinubu for nominating Dr Maryam Shetty for a ministerial position.

Mr Yusuf Amoke ,National President of the group ,gave the commendation in a statement on Friday in Kaduna.

According to him, the decision reflects President Tinubu’s commitment to fostering inter-generational collaboration and empowering young leaders.

He said the nomination of Shetty exemplified a positive step towards achieving gender balance within the government, adding that it had ignited hope among young Nigerians for a brighter future.

“We, the Arewa Young Professionals in Politics, extend our heartfelt appreciation to President Tinubu for nominating Dr. Maryam Shetty as Minister of the Federal Republic.

“We express our profound gratitude on behalf of the people of Northern Nigeria, especially the youth, for this nomination,” Amoke said.

He restated the group’s support for Dr. Shetty, adding the organisation was committed to building a nation that embraces the strengths of both the experienced and the young in shaping its collective destiny.(NAN)

