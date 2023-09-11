Arewa group hails FG, military on personnel’s welfare

By Sumaila Ogbaje

The Arewa Progressive Youth Forum (APYF) has commended the Chief of Defence Staff (CDS), Gen. Christopher Musa for keying into the Federal Government’s poverty alleviation programmes for families of wounded and fallen soldiers.

This is contained in a statement by the President of APYF, Saidu Danladi and Secretary, Maryam Bugaje, on Monday in Abuja.

The group also commended the military troops for the intensified operations against bandits and terrorists in the Northern region.

It said the Minister of Humanitarian Affairs and Poverty Alleviation, Dr Betta Edu, had at a recent meeting with the CDS, hinted that the government would expand the social register to accommodate military personnel that had either been wounded or affected by war and families of the deceased personnel.

The group said the initiative would boost morale of troops that are currently engaged in internal security operations across the country.

It said the move would be a source of encouragement to troops to continue to give their best in defence of their fatherland knowing that their welfare was of utmost concern to the government.

According to the group, tackling the security challenges facing the North and the entire country calls for adequate attention to troops welfare.

“We commend the Chief of Defence Staff for keying into the Federal Government poverty alleviation programmes for families of wounded and fallen soldiers. It is definitely a morale booster for troops.

“We Northerners have really suffered banditry and terrorism as life has not been normal in our region with businesses closed down and our people continuing to struggle to survive for some years now.

“We are very much aware that troops tackling these malaise will be encouraged by this cheering news which concerns their welfare.

“We continue to urge youths to eschew all negative vices which has put us in this mess,” the group added. (NAN)

