Arewa Coalition visits new Emir of Zazzau, pleads for improved security

The Coalition of Northern Groups on Sunday paid a courtesy call on the new Emir of Zazzau, Ambassador Ahmed Nuhu Bamalli.

Spokesperson of the CNG Abdul-Azeez Suleiman who led the delegation of national, state and local government executives, said they were in Zaria in solidarity with the people and the new Emir.

“We also drew attention of the Emir to the bleeding in most communities of the Zazzau Emirate particularly Giwa, Igabi and Birnin Gwari.

“We pointed to the disturbing reports of hours of bandit attacks on Kidandan in Giwa resulting the killing of dozens of villagers and severely wounding more than 20 others,” Suleiman said.

He said the CNG also prayed for the success of the new Emir, noting that his ascension represents a major paradigm shift which is one of the cardinal objectives of the Coalition.