Aremu urges political class to imbibe late Balarabe Musa’s virtues

…Shagari, Balarabe, Rimi for Posthumous honors

As families, comrades and compatriots marked the third anniversary of the death of Alhaji Balarabe Musa, a call has been made for politicians to “reinvent politics of principles, sacrifices, incorruptibility and inclusion” that the iconic politician represented while alive.

The late Alhaji Balarabe Musa, first democratically elected Governor of Kaduna state died on November 11 2020 at 83.

In his posthumous tribute, in Kaduna on Saturday, the Director General Micheal IMOUDU National Institute for Labour Studies (MINILS) Comrade Issa Aremu recalled that both late Pa Imoudu, number 1 labour leader the Institute was named after and Alhaj Balarabe were frontline nationalists who fought for independence, democrats who believed that democracy is the road to good governance and socialism. According to him, Alhaji Balarabe in addition to ensuring equitable distribution of national wealth through just taxation for the poor, he also implemented Decent Work agenda favored by International Labour Organization ( ILO). He recalled that both the late Alhajj Abubakar Rimi and Alhaji Balarabe Musa were premier governors who declared May Day in 1981 as well as implemented minimum wage.

Comrade Aremu disclosed that as part of its 40th Anniversary of the Labour Institute this year, late President Shehu Shagari who also commissioned the Institute in 1983, Alhaji Balarabe Musa and Alhaji Abubakar would be conferred with post humous Fellowships of National Institute for Labour Studies (fnils) for their commitment to decent work agenda for Nigerian workers.

The Director General said in Alhaji Balarabe Musa Nigeria, Africa and progressive world had lost an audacious principled selfless statesman adding that the best honour to the late statesman is for Nigeria’s ruling class was to reinvent politics of sustainable development and poverty eradication.

