Aremu to celebrate birthday with Renewed Hope

Comrade Issa Aremu, mni, the Director General of Michael Imoudu National Institute for Labour Studies, MINILS has released the programme ahead of his birthday, Monday January 8, 2024.

See details below:

CELEBRATING LIFE WITH RENEWED HOPE

KINDLY JOIN US IN JOY AND GRATITUDE TO MARK THE BIRTHDAY OF COMRADE ISSA AREMU mni, THE DIRECTOR GENERAL OF MICHEAL IMOUDU NATIONAL INSTITUTE FOR LABOUR STUDIES (MINILS ).

PROGRAM AS FOLLOWS;

FRIDAY 5th JANUARY 2024 FOR SPECIAL JUMMAT PRAYER SERVICE

VENUE: MINILS MOSQUE

TIME: 2-PM PROMPT

MONDAY 8th JANUARY 2024 FOR BIRTHDAY RECEPTION

TIME: 4-7PM

YOU ARE WARMLY EXPECTED

WARM REGARDS

RSVP

Adeboye Olayemi

08069805471

Alaya Biliqis

08038130938

