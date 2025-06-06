Aremu salutes Nigerians at 2025 Eid, backs Sustainable Renewed Hope Reform Agenda

Comrade Issa Aremu has on behalf of the two Ministers of Labour and Employment, Management and Staff of the Michael Imoudu National Institute for Labour Studies (MINILS), Ilorin had extended warm greetings and heartfelt wishes to all stakeholders in labour education sector on the occasion of 2025 Eid Mubarak, which held nation wide on Thursday.

The newly reappointed Director General said the main message of the 2025 Eid Mubarak, held at a time of far-reaching reforms, is that sacrifices are as divine as they are inevitable for nation-building.

Aremu, who agreed with the President Bola Tinubu, who said that “the toughest days” are ebbing said it was time for governments at all levels, organized labour and employers to jointly through social dialogue ensure dividends of reforms in terms of reindustrialization, mass decent job creation, prompt payment of wages and improved minimum and living wages and pension. He said that as the new round of negotiation will take place in 2027 for the revised national minimum, the premier National Institute was prepared to offer policy advice and promote citizenship engagement as it was done during the historic 2024 minimum wage dialogue championed by President Tinubu.

The Director General reiterated the message that divergent views are inevitable in any transition in an institution undergoing reform, staff and management of MINILS must move on to deliver on the mandate of MINILS to build capacity for labour sector stakeholders in line with Renewed Hope Agenda of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu concerning decent work, social dialogue, productivity improvement and Industrial harmony.