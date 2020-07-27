Aremu mourns AGF Abdul-Razaq, says his life worthy of emulation

Share the news













The global tributes espousing the remarkable life and times of the Elder statesman , Alhaji AbdulGaniyu Folorunsho Abdul-Razaq (AGF ) SAN (OFR) at the age of 93 show that Nigeria is not short of worthy leaders.

Comrade Issa Aremu Member, National Institute Kuru Jos and former Kwara State LP Governorship candidate made this observation in his condolence message to the family of the deceased and people of Kwara State.

The late Tafidan Zaria and the Mutawalli of Ilorin died in Abuja on Saturday July 25th, 2020(the 4th day of Dhul-Hijjah 1441 AH and has since been buried according to Islamic rites in Ilorin at the weekend.

Comrade Aremu said it was time that Nigerians looked inward to “…discover the trajectory of genuine leaders who truly epitomised Dignity of Labour, enterprise and statesmanship”.

“As an accomplished statesman and non-state private sector titan, the lifetime achievements of Alhaji AbdulGaniyu Folorunsho Abdul-Razaq constitute a record standard for all Nigerian leaders” he said.

He observed that the singular loss assumed special importance for His Excellency, Kwara State Governor AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq because he lost a father and guardian and secondly the good people of Kwara State and Nigeria who have lost an elder-statesman at the critical time Nigeria needs wisdom and experience.

Aremu recalled some of the positions the late statesman held that included :

Chairman of the Nigerian Body of Benchers, special member of the Northern House of Assembly from 1960 – 1962 following the Country’s independence. Nigerian Ambassador to the Republic of Ivory Coast from 1962 to 1964. A member of the Federal Parliament from 1964 to 1966 as the Federal Cabinet Minister of State for Transport. The first Commissioner of Finance for Kwara State after the state was formed in 1967, Commissioner of Health and Social welfare. A member of the Capital Issues Commission from 1973 to 1978. Member of the International Commission of Jurists since 1959, among others.

Comrade Aremu said the late first lawyer from Northern Nigeria and former President of the Nigerian Stock Exchange from 2000 – 2003 was a true Nigerian at birth and death. Although of Ilorin parentage, he was born in Onitsha on November 13, 1927. He studied at the United African School in Ilorin from 1935 till 1936, CMS Central school, Onitsha, Kalahari National College, Buguma in 1944 , African College, Onitsha. He was a foundation student at the University College, Ibadan (now University of Ibadan) in 1948.

The frontline labour leader prayed that Almighty Allah grant the AbdulRazaq family, people of Kwara State and Nigeria the strength to bear the loss.

