Aremu, MINILS DG declares 2023 year of quality labour education, canvasses free polls

Against the backdrop of incessant work related disputes in 2022, Director General Michael Imoudu National Institute For Labour Studies, (MINILS), Ilorin Comrade Issa Aremu, mni has reaffirmed the Institute’s determination to promote and deepen quality labou education in 2023 to minimize preventable conflicts at work.

In his new year message Comrade Aremu observed that with the forthcoming February presidential election and 40th anniversary of the Institute, 2023 assumes special importance for Nigeria and MINILS respectively . While observing that the new year marks uninterrupted 24 years of democratic process, the Director General urged all Nigerians to exercise their rights to democratically elect new President, legislators and governors in the new year. According to him “MINILS is excited and optimistic that INEC will conduct free and fair 2023 and improve on past electoral processes”.

“With almost 90 million registered voters, 18 political parties and 176846 Polling Units, Nigeria he said remains the largest Democracy Destination in Africa. Regardless of the current challenges, Aremu noted that “democratic Nigeria, has delivered more development and legitimizes freedom of choice of leaders.”

He commended President Muhammadu Buhari for his statesmanship in making sure votes counted in free atmosphere in Ekiti and Osun states recently adding that “under his tested and trusted leadership, it can only certainly get better for Nigeria in 2023 with credible elections and outcomes that will improve on good governance and development.”

In the statement Comrade Aremu also disclosed that the Labour institute which was commissioned in 1983 by late President Shehu Shagari would be 40 years in 2023. The Institute he said was set to reflect on its sacred mandate of promoting Labour education in the past four decades, adding that 2023 offers a platform for series of activities celebrating MINILS as a significant African labour market training and research institute at 40.