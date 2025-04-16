Aremu hails Tinubu on LEEP Jobs Program, pledges MINILS partnership with Labour Minister





The recently unveiled flagship Labour Employment and Empowerment Programme (LEEP) of the Renewed Hope Agenda of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has been described as “a timely transformational initiative programme” organized by the Federal Ministry of Labour and Employment that would create decent jobs, enhance skill development and foster economic empowerment of the nation.

The Director General of the Premier Micheal Imoudu National Institute for Labour Studies ( MINILS) Ilorin, Comrade Issa Aremu. made this observation in his goodwill message to the LEEP programme launched on Tuesday by Vice President Kashim Shettima on behalf of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu on the State House Banquet Hall, Abuja on Tuesday 15th April, 2025.

The Director General singled out the Honourable Minister of State for Labour and Employment Mrs Nkeiruka Onyejeocha for commendation for the policy initiative that promises 2. 5 million jobs in record two years adding that LEEP commendably addresses the critical challenges of youth unemployment and underemployment in Nigeria.

Aremu said it was time Nigeria addressed what he called “labour market fundamentals” of twin issues of “mass youth unemployment and poorly remunerated indecent work” by equipping the youths with the necessary skills, knowledge, and support structures, “not handouts and charity” to foster sustainable jobs for sustainable national development, adding that “LEEP is Great Leap Forward to curtain and halt unemployment”.

“Empowerment through employment is one of the most impactful tools for sustainable development. It uplifts individuals, transforms families, and stimulates national growth. I commend the Minister Nkeiruka Onyejeocha Federal Minister of State for Labour and Employment of Nigeria for this bold initiative that aims to translate into reality the vision of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu to fight poverty through job creation” he said. Citing key features of the LEEP program as Empowerment Through Skills: fostering partnerships with the private and labour Rights Protection, Aremu said Micheal Imoudu National Institute for Labour Studies is strategically positioned to contribute to the Ministry’s unwavering commitment to addressing unemployment, enhancing skills acquisition, and creating meaningful opportunities for Nigeria’s workforce”.

The Director General disclosed that MINILS is “a tested agency” which had actively contributed to job creation initiative by training over 1,000 individuals with practical, market-relevant skills, in entrepreneurship and various skill acquisition programmes.

Meanwhile, in another related development, it has been revealed that “in the past four years, as many as 245 management, senior and junior staff of the premier Micheal Imoudu Labour Institute (MINILS) Ilorin have been promoted into various cadres. The Director General disclosed this in his address declaring open 2025 promotion exercise at the Institute on Tuesday. Represented by Director Labour and Management Relations Department, MNILS Ezekiel Oyerinde, the DG said despite limited budgets MINILS intentionally committed 2021 as much as N14,381,600.00 to 4 promotion exercises adding that when added with “provision of working tools, payments of reparations, legitimate benefits of deserving staff including annual welfare, support for professional training, MINILS is striving to truly be the home of Decent work”.

The Director General called on the staff billed for promotion to offer their best for the development of MINILS adding that “As you are being promoted, also promote MINILS and NIGERIA in conduct and improved productivity”

The promotion exercise was witnessed by Mr. Matthias Alexander, Representative of the Federal Ministry of Labor and Employment and Mr. Babalola Sunday, Representative of the Permanent Secretary, Office of the Head of Civil Service of the Federation.