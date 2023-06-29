Aremu hails Tinubu on appointment of Ribadu as NSA

The appointment of the former anti-Corruption fighter, Mallam Nuhu Ribadu, by President Bola Tinubu has renewed hope among Nigerians that the security sector reform initiated by former President Muhammadu Buhari would be further deepened.

The Director General Micheal Imoudu National Institute for Labour Studies (MINILS) Comrade Issa Aremu made this observation in Ilorin on Wednesday. He spoke at the sidelines of the 2023 Ilorin Emirate Durbar.

While congratulating Mallam Ribadu as the 10th National Security Adviser, ( NSA), comrade Aremu said based on experience and capacity, Ribadu is eminently qualified for the job of advising the President on national security matters.

“As a member 2008 Senior Executive Course ( SEC 30) of the National Institute for Policy and Strategic Studies ( NIPSS) Kuru Jos, Mallam Ribadu was sufficiently exposed to the tasks of building a better Nigeria. He is also politically tested to know that what is at stake is Renewed Hope for secured lives and properties for Nigeria and Nigerians” Aremu said.

The Director General said, in a democracy, there was the need for permanent sense of ownership by the citizens through constant support for elected leaders in legitimate anticipation of reciprocal good governance adding that President Tinubu has so far appointed among the best for Nigeria that must be supported.

