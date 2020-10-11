Aremu hails disbandment of SARS, demands deepening of Community Policing

Comrade Issa Aremu, Member, National Institute, Kuru Jos and Vice President, Industriall Global union has commended the disbandment of Federal Special Anti-Robbery Squad (SARS) by Inspector-General of Police, Mohammed Adamu, in a live broadcast on Sunday afternoon adding that it demonstrated “Sensitivity to the mass protests” against the excesses of the outfit.

The announcement came after days of online and offline protests against the brutality and extra-judicial killings by SARS operatives nationwide.

Comrade Aremu said the singular act offers a unique opportunity for the IGP and the Force to intensify the implementation of the principle of Community Policing for which he is known to be passionate. While hailing the tenacity and commitment of civil society to press for the reform of the police force, the the labour leader also demanded that the civil society reciprocates through consistent dialogue to ensure the realization of people’s police force to offer security for all and combat crimes.

Comrade Aremu said, while “bad guys in the force must not be recycled” the covil society must also know that “genuine police are working men and women in uniforms who need the cooperation of all to defend all.”