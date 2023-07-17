Aremu DG MINILS, Stakeholders drum support for Tinubu’s govt on Youth Employment

The Director General of Micheal Imoudu National Institute for LABOUR Studies ( MINILS ) in Ilorin Comrade Issa Aremu has hailed the renewed commitment of Bola Tinubu administration to bridge the skills gap among the youths through mass youth vocational digital education.

The Director General spoke on Monday at the opening ceremony of the activities marking 2023 World Youth Skill Day (WYSD) organized by the Institute in Ilorin. The United Nations General Assembly in 2014 declared 15th July as the World Youth Skill Day, with the objective of bringing to the fore the strategic importance of equipping young people with required skills for employment and entrepreneurship.

Comrade Aremu observed that the critical component of the renewed Hope agenda of President Bola Tinubu is youth employability through skills acquisition. He therefore called on all stakeholders in the labour market to collaborate with the Federal government to train and retrain the youths for sustainable jobs and poverty eradication.

Other stakeholders at the workshop that include Small and Medium Enterprises Development Agency of Nigeria (SMEDAN), National Directorate for Employment ( NDE) and NYSC underscored the significance of youth empowerment through jobs creation for national development.

The theme for 2023 World Youth Skill Day is Skilling Teachers, Trainers and Youth for Transformative Future. The theme essentially highlights the roles of Teachers and Trainers in Technical and Vocational Education and Training (TVET) in institutions responsible for transferring relevant skills to the youth.

“As the world undergoes rapid technology, economic and social transformations, the young people need the right skills while the teachers and trainers stand at the forefront of these great global efforts, and needed to be well equipped to be able to deliver” Comrade Aremu said.

