Organized labour on Tuesday has called for an all inclusive bi-partisan community approach to eradicate violent crimes in the country. Speaking at a day Mass Sensitization Interactive session in Lagos, Vice President of Industrial Global union, Comrade Issa Aremu observed that the current discordant and divergent views among some state governors on how to put an end to violent crimes, are “unhealthy and unhelpful” for curtailing crimes. Comrade Aremu advised governors to harmonize their strategies on crime controls. He observed that “If elected state governors operate separately, certainly forces of banditry would defeat them collectively.”

Comrade Aremu commended the Inspector General of Police Mohammadu Adamu for what he called his “passion in implementing Community policing which he said was the way out of the current challenges of insecurity.

According to him community policing is a “practical way of democratizing policing in a democratic system” because it involves all stakeholders that include local governments, churches and mosques, workforce in formal and informal sectors in organized unions, youths and women organizations.

The Assistant Inspector General of Police, Ahmed Iliyasu Zone 2 who represented the Inspector General observed that the concept of community policing in the 21st century “is the policing with the community adding that “security is every citizen’s business”.

The main objective of the Mass Sensitization was to promote knowledge and understanding among the newly recruited constabularies and the communities on the imperative of Community Policing. The program which held at the Banquet Hall at Alausa Ikeja Lagos was declared open by the State Governor, Babajide Olusola Sanwo-Olu. It was attended by participants from South West states of Oyo, Ogun, Osun, Ondo and Lagos state.