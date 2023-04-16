Aremu counsels political class on national unity

By Fatima Mohammed-Lawal

Mr Issa Aremu, the Director General of Micheal Imoudu National Institute for Labour Studies (MINILS), Ilorin, has counselled the Nigerian political class on national unity.

Giving the advice on Sunday while speaking on the sideline of the institute’s 2nd Ramadan Lecture in Ilorin, Aremu admonished elder statesmen and members of the political class to promote inclusive discourse for national unity and development.

This year’s lecture was entitled: “The Role of Leadership and Followership in Contemporary Nigeria: Islamic perspective”.

The director-general observed that while Nigeria goes through the challenges of nation building, “the narrative about the country should be constructive, objective and not destructive”.

He dismissed what he called “populist comments” of some notable statesmen that 2023 elections has polarised Nigeria and Nigerians.

According to him, the election data reveal that the polls are the most competitive, positive and diverse in outcomes since 1999.

Aremu said democratic process “is inherently competitive with winners and losers who in the next polls might very well swap positions as losers and winners, respectively.

“Competition and contest are hall marks of democracy, they do not amount to polarisation, so let no divisive commentaries turn asunder an emerging democratic process in Nigeria,” he urged.

He noted that for the first time since 1999, the National Assembly is diverse with four political parties not monopoly of one or two parties, a development that he observed to be healthy for law making.

In his lecture, Prof. Abdulateef Oladimeji, the Dean, Faculty of Humanities and Social Sciences, Al-Hikmah University, Ilorin, admonished Nigerian leaders to lead by example and have fear of Allah in all their private and official engagements.

Oladimeji said whoever aspire to lead should be ready to accept the trust, saying that trust must be kept jealousy and religiously.

According to him, the position of authority is an avenue where the integrity and dignity of the occupants are tested.

He explained that any Muslim leader that allow the glorious Qur’an and Hadith of Prophet Muhammad (SAW) to be his compass would have a good beginning and an appreciable end.

Oladimeji also advised the followers to contribute their quota by doing what is expected of them as responsible followers, saying that both leaders and the led have great role to play in the business of creating a better society.

He commended the director-general of MINILS for coming up with the idea of Ramadan Lecture of which this year’s edition is the second in the series.

He also appreciated his leadership quality which made it possible for the adherents of Islam and Christianity that are staff of the institute to willingly attend the lecture. (NAN)