Aremu condoles with Dangote over brother’s death

The Director-General, comrade Issa Aremu, mni, Management and staff of Michael Imoudu National Institute for Labour Studies (MINILS), Ilorin, has commiserated with Aliko Dangote, Group President and the entire company’s family on the passing on of the Group Vice President, Alhaji Sani Dangote on Sunday, 14th November, 2021.

A signed by Ojo E. O., Director/Special Duties on behalf of the DG on Tuesday said, “ we are saddened by his death, the Institute is consoled that Alhaji Sani Dangote left a legacy of enterprise and value that outlives him.

“We earnestly pray the Almighty Allah to grant him mercy, admit him in Aljanat al Firdaus and enough strength to the bereaved family members.

“Please, accept heartfelt condolences”, the statement said.

