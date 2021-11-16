Aremu condoles with Dangote over brother’s death



The Director-General, comrade Issa Aremu, mni, Management and staff of Michael Imoudu National Institute for Labour Studies (MINILS), Ilorin, has commiserated with Aliko Dangote, Group President and the entire company’s family on the passing on of the Group Vice President, Alhaji Sani Dangote on Sunday, 14th November, 2021.

A condolence message signed by Ojo E. O.,Deputy Director/Special Duties on behalf of the DG on Tuesday said, “While we are saddened by his death, the Institute is consoled that Alhaji Sani Dangote left a legacy of enterprise and value addition that outlives him.

“We earnestly pray the Almighty Allah to grant him mercy, admit him in Aljanat al Firdaus and give enough strength to the bereaved family members.

“Please, accept our heartfelt condolences”, the statement said.

