Aremu calls for partnership as MINILS, LASU sign MoU on Industrial Relations studies





As part of the drive to fulfil its mandate of promoting Labour education for sustainable industrial harmony and development, Michael Imoudu National Institute for Labour Studies (MINILS), Ilorin, had signed a joint Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Lagos State University (LASU) on capacity building and research in the areas of Industrial and Labour relations.

The colorful signing event facilitated by the Vice Chancellor, Prof. Ibiyemi Olatunji-Bello mni of LASU and the Director-General/Chief Executive of MINILS, Comrade Issa Aremu, mni, was witnessed by the top management and staff of the two institutions. Also in attendance was the Chairperson of Lagos state council of Nigeria Labour Congress ( NLC) Comrade Agnes Sessi, took place on Tuesday 31st January, 2023 at the VC’s Conference Room at LASU.

In her welcome address, the Vice Chancellor, Prof. Ibiyemi Olatunji-Bello, noted that the collaboration between the two institutions “will create opportunities for various training programmes such as Industrial Relations, sustainable labour management, productivity enhancement, leadership skills development as well as effective student union administration.”

She further called on the members of staff of both institutions to see the collaboration as “a great opportunity to advance human capacity development in Nigeria and the world at large.”

Speaking during the occasion, the Director-General/Chief Executive of MINILS, Comrade Issa Aremu, mni, expressed optimism that the collaboration arising from the signing of the MoU will impact immensely on both institutions in the areas of exchange of human and material resources leading to improved productivity. He said the historic MOU “was a bold and strategic initiative whose time had come for the two institutions that are marking their respective 40th anniversaries”.

Both MINILS and LASU were inaugurated in 1983 by late President Shehu Shagari and late Alhaji Lateef Jakande former governor of Lagos State respectively. The Director General said the collaboration between the two Institutions was consistent with the objective of United Nations sustainable development goal which demands for global partnership for education and innovations. According to him the signing MOU fulfilled the mission of the new MINILS’ 4 year Strategic Plan ( 2021-2025) that envisages

expansion of its linkages with relavant agencies and institutions on Labour education nationally and globally. Key Highlights of the MOU include Patronage of the Institute’s training and consultancy programs, Academic staff exchanges, admission of Industrial Relations students from LASU on excursions to the Institute as well as Organizing leadership training for LASU Students Union Government (SUG ) officials.