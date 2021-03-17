The Minister of Interior, Rauf Aregbesola, on Tuesday, in Abuja, unveiled the Nigeria Immigration Service (NIS) 2020 Annual Report with a call on stakeholders to support the service to enable it deliver on its statutory mandate.

A statement by the Director of Press and Public Relations, Ministry of Interior, Mohammed Manga, stated that the report explained holistically the revenues and expenditures of the NIS for the year 2020.



According to the statement, the report provides every Nigerian the opportunity to peruse what the service had achieved all through the year, what it generated and what it expended.



The minister was represented by the Permanent Secretary in the ministry, Dr Shuaib Belgore, at the event, which held at the NIS Headquarters Sauka, Abuja.



Aregbesola reiterated government’s commitment to making the service a world-class Migration Management Agency that would compete favourably with any of its counterparts anywhere in the world. as well as serve Nigerians and foreigners better and more effectively.



He expressed satisfaction with the verifiable data and information in the report relating to Border Management, Travel Documents, Visa Administration, Residence Permits, Enforcement and Compliance and Financial Reports.



The minister cited these as proofs of the commitment of the service, and indeed the ministry, to comply with the transparency and anti-corruption posture of the President Muhammadu Buhari-led Administration.



Aregbesola expressed optimism that the recent inauguration of the NIS’ technology building and the anticipated harmonisation of all databases, on the operations and activities of the service, would enhance seamless information sharing with relevant stakeholders and making future Annual Reports more robust and impeccable.



He expressed gratitude to the president for the successful implementation of several initiatives and programmes by the service and other agencies, under the supervision of the ministry.



The minister urged the management of NIS to circulate the 2020 Annual Report to all critical stakeholders of the service, to sensitize them on their operations and activities during the year under review.



He added that this would give room for necessary dispassionate assessment of the service, which would expectedly provide a springboard for better performance in the years ahead.



In his remarks, the Comptroller-General of the NIS, Muhammad Babandede, expressed worry over the increase of marriages to Nigerian spouses, mostly to avoid the payment of the $2,000 Residence Permit.



“In spite of several arrests and deportation orders signed by the minister of Interior, we saw a sharp increase in December 2020 compared with previous months in the year.



“This is a call for action since a fake marriage will continue to undermine revenue, take away jobs from Nigerians and pose a security challenge to the country,” he said.



The CG expressed gratitude to the President and the minister, in particular; for the continuous support to the service in all its reforms, while also commending all officers and men of the service for their hard work and commitment towards making the 2020 Annual Report a success.(NAN)

