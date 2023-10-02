Are male still bread winners in Nigerian homes?

By Crystabelle Isichei

Since creation, men have always been the bread winners in every home, but this trend has now shifted as more women rise to the task of providing for their homes.

According to a recent study by American Sociological Association, male breadwinners still feel like the norm to many but they actually were a phenomenon for a very short period of history.

A marriage historian, Stephanie Coontz, said ’there is no such thing as the traditional male-breadwinner family.’

Nigeria is a patriarchal society where men are traditionally expected to be the breadwinners of the family, but this is no longer the case.

Mrs Iyang Isichei, a business woman, said the trend is no longer visible due to a number of factors like the rising cost of living, increased female education and employment level.

She said the decline in male employment level in certain sectors could lead to a woman being the breadwinner.

According to her, if there is no support from her partner, a woman will be overwhelmed and stressed with no sense of comfort and understanding.

Mr Cyril Bassey, a businessman, however, said that women are not traditionally expected to be the provider, adding that, this could lead to social stigma and discrimination.

”It can cause bad reputation of the family or that of the man. This can put a strain on relationships and family dynamics because it can cause frequent arguments among spouses,” he said.

Miracle Brownson, a student said that it is not normal for a woman to be the provider because it could cause a rift between the kids and their father.

”Some women can be very funny, they will let the children know that they are the ones providing for the family.

”This can make the children to disrespect their father or think that their father is not responsible,” he said.(NAN)

