Archbishop of Canterbury, others condole with Buhari over Kyari’s death

The Archbishop of Canterbury, Most Reverend and Right Honourable Justin Welby, has expressed sadness over the passage of the Chief of Staff to the President, Malam Abba Kyari.

Malam Garba Shehu, the Senior Special Assistant to the President, made this known in a statement in Abuja on Friday.

In the letter of condolence to President Muhammadu Buhari, the revered world religious leader said he recognised that “the Chief of Staff is a role on which one depends more than almost any other.’’

He stressed that occupants of such strategic position “need to be trusted…and willing to have your interests most closely at heart.”

The Archbishop, who is a personal friend of the President, said: “The fact that you entrusted Abba Kyari with your messages to me and to others demonstrates the faith you have in him.’’

“I am sure that his death is a significant blow to you personally, as well as to your government.

“This letter therefore brings my condolence at the loss of a man who struck me as remarkably intelligent and thoughtful…”

He also extended his commiserations to Malam Kyari’s family.

The pioneer Director-General of the National Intelligence Agency, Chief (Ambassador) Albert Korubo Horsfall, also sympathized with President Buhari on the loss of his Chief of Staff.

The Oil and Gas Trainers’ Association of Nigeria (OGTAN) in a condolence letter signed by its President, Dr Mayowa Afe to President Buhari, described Malam Kyari as “a trusted friend, dependable ally and a man of uncommon loyalty…”

He also acknowledged his contributions to strengthening the “economy and the Oil and Gas Industry.”(NAN)