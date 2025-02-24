Archbishop Kaigama: It’s Provocative For Other Christians To label Catholics As ‘Idol Worshippers’

The Catholic Archbishop of Abuja Diocese, Most Rev Ignatius Kaigama has described as provocative the labelling of members of Catholic faith by other Christians as idol worshippers.

He also regretted how some barbaric acts are gradually being tolerated as part of human existence in Nigeria.

Kaigama bared his mind in his Homily delivered at St. Louis Pastoral Area, Efab Global, Mbora, Airport Road in Abuja with the theme, “Love and forgive until it hurts.”

In August 2020, the church started as a small Catholic community within a Pastoral Area, with Fr. Patrick Alumuku as the pioneer priest in charge but has developed to a bigger strength.

According to Kaigama, the topic, love for enemies and radical forgiveness, is the most challenging aspects of Christian discipleship.

He said, “Do you now know why as Catholics we are provoked by even fellow Christians who sometimes refer to us as worshipping idols, and even claim that we are not Christians? A confused Christian preacher called our Eucharist a very uncharitable and derogatory name. We do not fight over that. Watch some videos on social media castigating Catholics or sometimes Christians as a whole.

“Some call Jesus offensive names, some desecrate our Bible, misinterpret it, some glaringly insult our Pope, but we refuse to be provoked to the level of retaliation. We may complain, but we never use violent methods. We are taught not to wish harm upon those who have wronged us. This is based on the teaching of Jesus.

“The world teaches us to seek justice through revenge, but Jesus calls us to something greater, something nobler – to love without limits, to show mercy even to those who do not deserve it, and to be reflections of the Father’s love. This message is not easy, and yet it is central to our faith. It is what distinguishes us as followers of Christ. Where others are taught to fight and even kill for the faith, our Lord Jesus calls us to love, give the other cheek, forgive unconditionally, and never to attack or kill anyone over matters of religion.

“When we are hurt, our first reaction is to seek justice or even revenge. But Jesus tells us that Christian love must go beyond what is natural – it must be supernatural. To love our enemies does not mean we approve of their wrongdoing, but rather, it means we choose to reflect God’s mercy instead of hatred. It is an invitation to break the cycle of violence and to respond with the same love that God has shown to us. Those who love in this way show themselves to be “children of the Most High.”

Kaigama emphasised that many innocent Nigerians are sentenced to death either by criminals or by those with power, for selfish motives.

Citing the Universal Declaration of Human Rights which says, “All human beings are born free and equal in dignity and rights”, the cleric said what that means is that every human life should be treated with ultimate dignity.

“Unfortunately, in our world and particularly in Nigeria today we see all kinds of inhuman treatment meted out to people. It has gotten bad to the point that when we hear that, only 10 people died from the bandit or unknown gunmen attack, we reason that at least not many died. You see how barbaric acts are gradually being tolerated as part of our existence?”