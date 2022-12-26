Archbishop Kaigama donates relief materials to IDP camp

By Bridget Ikyado

Archbishop of the Abuja Catholic Archdiocese, His Grace Ignatius Kaigama has donated relief materials to inmates of New Kuchingoro Internally Displaced Persons (IDP) camp in Abuja to celebrate Christmas.

Addressing the displaced persons, the archbishop said Nigerians had no business staying in IDP camps for too long.

He urged the Federal Government to take urgent steps to make the ancestral homes of the inmates conducive for their resettlement.

Archbishop Kaigama enjoined the inmates to remain faithful and prayerful and to put all their hope in God.

“I hope there is a department in the FCT to take care of people displaced; these people don’t know where they come from.

“They don’t have adequate housing and social amenities. Government should monitor their progress. It is not enough to acknowledge that we have IDPs in our mist.

“Government must monitor their health; children’s growth, and provide them with education, water and sanitation,’’ he said.

He expressed the hope that government would show more interest in what the Church and other NGOs were doing to assist the inmates.

Kaigama also called on INEC and politicians to ensure they assisted and identified with the people for a better life.

The archbishop encouraged the people to be strong even in the face of their hardship and societal deprivation.

He also enjoined them to pray, to be committed and be faithful trusting God for changes and blessings.

Kaigama also prayed for the inmates against harm and violence of any form.

Earlier, Mr Josephat Abaagu, Chairman, Justice Development and Peace Commission (JDPC) of the Archdiocese of Abuja encouraged the IDPs not to give up.

According to him there was no suffering or problem that is permanent.

“Believe in the goodness of God; there must come an end to every challenge,’’ he said.

He encouraged the IDPs to ensure they returned to their states of origin as government had resettled displaced persons.

“We have people from Borno and the state government is resettling a lot of displaced persons; those here could return home.

He stressed that to return home and resettle was the best way they could get engaged in useful economic activities and be self-reliant.

“IDP camps cannot be a permanent feature in any society,’’ he said.

Abaagu said the act of giving was to reduce their sufferings and encouraged the inmates to be peaceful and be coordinated.

Rev. Fr. Joseph Kioko of St Christopher’s parish who led the archbishop to the camp lauded Kaigama and the JDPC for the gesture stressing that the donation was timely and very important to the community.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that widows, men, youths and children were given foodstuffs and clothing, and toiletries to enable them to celebrate the Yuletide.

Mrs Dorcas Ahmed, a widow and beneficiary expressed joy at the gifts. (NAN)