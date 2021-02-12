Archbishop Matthew Audu of the Catholic Archdiocese of Jos has appealed to Christians and other Nigerians to live exemplary lifestyles in order to inherit the kingdom of God.

Audu made the appeal during a requiem (burial) Mass for Rev. Fr. Sylvester Nangba at St. Williams’ Catholic Cathedral, Lafia, Nasarawa State on Friday.

Nangba, 75, said to be the oldest Catholic priest in Nasarawa State, was laid to rest at the Diocesan Priests’ Cemetery in Lafia on Friday. He died on Feb.6, 2021.