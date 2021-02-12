Archbishop Matthew Audu of the Catholic Archdiocese of Jos has appealed to Christians and other Nigerians to live exemplary lifestyles in order to inherit the kingdom of God.
Audu made the appeal during a requiem (burial) Mass for Rev. Fr. Sylvester Nangba at St. Williams’ Catholic Cathedral, Lafia, Nasarawa State on Friday.
Nangba, 75, said to be the oldest Catholic priest in Nasarawa State, was laid to rest at the Diocesan Priests’ Cemetery in Lafia on Friday. He died on Feb.6, 2021.
Audu, also the current Apostolic Administrator of the Catholic Diocese of Lafia, reminded Christians that there is life after death and stressed the need for Christians to always obey God’s commandments.
He said: “Very Rev. Fr. Sylvester Nangba had served his God and humanity.
“He was a very strong person before he fell sick.
“Death is not an end of life; as our faith tells us that there is life after death.”
The bishop, therefore, prayed God to forgive Nangba’s shortcomings and grant him eternal rest.
“I am begging you on his behalf to forgive him if he had offended any of you while he was on earth, please forgive him.
“He was a human being, he could have made some mistakes as it is only God that is perfect,” he pleaded.
Audu appreciated the late Nangba for supporting him to succeed while he was the bishop of Lafia Diocese.
He also thanked Our Lady of Apostles (OLA) Hospital, Akwanga, for taking care of the deceased when he fell sick till he died.
The bishop also appreciated all those who contributed in any way to the success of the late cleric’s ministry and prayed God to reward them bountifully.
The News Agency of Nigeria ( NAN) reports that Nangba was ordained a priest on Dec. 20, 1970 at St Patrick’s Catholic Church, Akwanga, by the late Bishop Donald Murray, the then Bishop of Makurdi Diocese.
NAN also reports that some of the dignitaries that attended the Mass are: Sen. Godiya Akwashiki ( APC-Nasarawa North); Mr Labaran Maku, a former Minister of Information and Culture, clerics, traditional rulers, and other well-wishers from across the state.( NAN)