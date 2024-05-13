Arase salutes Aliyu Atta at 87

The Chairman of the Police Service Commission, Dr. Solomon Arase, CFR retired Inspector General of Police says Nigeria will ever remain grateful to Alhaji Aliyu Atta, GCON, also a retired Inspector General of Police and Chairman of the Body of retired IGPs for his impactful contribution to nation building.

Alhaji Atta, born May 12th, 1937 clocks 87 today. He had a meritorious Service in the Nigeria Police Force and contributed remarkably to the growth of the Institution.

Arase while celebrating the statesman said he has remained a rallying point for both retired and serving Inspectors General of Police noting that his examplary leadership traits and commitment to a United Nigeria is amazing.

He said the octogenarian brought several innovative Reforms into the Nigeria Police Force which has continued to guide the Force in its present day operations.

Dr. Arase disclosed that Alhaji Atta encouraged education by promoting 1004 rank and file who acquired additional qualifications while serving the Force. He noted that he has also remained dependable in protecting welfarist policies while in and outside the Nigeria Police Force.

He credited the establishment of the Nigeria Police Force Commumity bank to his former boss adding that the Bank has since developed and now known as Nigeria Police Force Microfinance Bank.

The PSC Chairman also commended his pioneering role in the formation and launching of the Nigeria Police Veterans Foundation, an ambitious scheme that will see to the welfare of retired Police Officers.

He said the nation owes Alhaji Attah a huge debt of gratitude for his sacrifice and commitment to a greater Nigerian nation built on the rule of law and undiluted service to fatherland.

Alhaji Atta was appointed the Inspector General of Police in 1990 to succeed Alhaji Mohammed Gambo Jimeta and was succeeded by Alhaji Ibrahim Coomassie in 1992.