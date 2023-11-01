Arase congratulates I-G on confirmation of appointment

By Monday Ijeh

Chairman of Police Service Commission (PSC), Dr Solomon Arase, has congratulated the Inspector-General of Police (I-G), Mr Kayode Egbetokun, on the confirmation of his appointment by the Police Council.

This is contained in a statement issued by the Head of Press and Public Relations of PSC, Mr Ikechukwu Ani, on Wednesday in Abuja.

Ani said Arase conveyed the congratulation message to Egbetokun through a letter he personally signed.

The PSC chairman said he was attracted to the I-G’s humility and willingness to listen to advice and concerns on issues affecting the Nigeria Police Force.

“This has in no small way aggregated in fostering cordiality between the commission and the Nigeria Police Force.

“It has also helped in restoring harmonious and symbiotic relationship between these two critical institutions of government,” he said.

Arase further stated the I-G’s confirmation was a testament to the unwavering commitment and high sense of responsibility employed in the performance of his duty since his appointment on June 19.

He said that Egbetokun’s leadership, integrity and vision for the police had earned him the trust and confidence of Nigerians in his ability to de-escalate and contain the security challenge currently facing the country.

Arase said that the I-G’s leaning on his experience in the force, reinforced with his rich academic credentials, would continue to make significant impacts on the police.

He expressed the confidence that Egbetokun’s tour of duty would be phenomenal and illustrious. (NAN)

