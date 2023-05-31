Ararume tasks Nigerians on support for Tinubu

By Cecilia Ijuo/Abdulrahman Kadiri

Sen. Ifeanyi Ararume has called on Nigerians to support President Bola Tinubu to enable him deliver on good governance.

Ararume, a former senator, who represented Imo North Federal Constituency said the task of fixing Nigeria was enormous and required everybody’s support.

“There are lots of challenges but I know the team is equal to the task and I know that they will handle it very well.

“I will also ask Nigerians to give them support and allow them sometime because the challenges ahead of us is enormous.

“The challenges range from our debt profile, dilapidation in our infrastructure, healthcare system, educational system; in fact all aspects of the economy.

“It is not something that will be solved in one day but I belive that with time these things will be handled properly and we will get to our destination.

On the transition to another government, the former lawmaker said he was elated that the process was carried out peacefully.

He said it was a milestone for Nigeria to consecutively transit from one civilian administration to another since 1999.

He said, “those who are not happy are in court but the important thing is that we have transited from Buhari’s administration to Tinubu’s.” (NAN)