Sen. Teslim Folarin has assured victims of Araromi Spare Parts Market in Ibadan that the National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) will soon deliver relief materials to them.

Folarin, representing Oyo central senatorial district, gave the assurance on Saturday in Ibadan while reacting to the assessment visit of NEMA to the razed market.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that NEMA officials had visited the market, following a letter of support written by Folarin and dated April 5.

Folarin, a three-term senator and former Senate Leader, is currently the Chairman, Senate Committee on Local Content.

NAN also reports that Folarin had, on April 6, visited the market to assess the extent of damage and sympathise with the victims.

The lawmaker had, during the visit, pledged personal support to the victims, assuring them that he would facilitate Federal Government’s intervention through NEMA towards rebuilding the market.

Folarin expressed gratitude to the federal government for its swift response to his request letter on Akesan, Sasa and Agodi markets, all of which got burnt at different times.

He advised traders to observe fire safety measures in markets in the state to prevent future fire outbreaks.

The lawmaker noted that the loss incurred as a result of the fire disaster would have severe and devastating effect on the economy of the state.

NAN reports that Folarin inspected the market alongside a former Commissioner for Environment in the state, Mr Lowo Obisesan, the acting state Secretary of APC, Mr Mojeed Olaoya and Alhaji Shina Alabi, among others.

NAN recalls that a NEMA official had, during their assessment tour of the market, disclosed that their visit was in response to a letter received from Folarin.

The official also assured that the agency would work in collaboration with relevant stakeholders towards obtaining accurate data of those whose shops were affected by the inferno. (NAN)

