Araromi market inferno: Sen. Folarin assures victims of FG’s intervention

April 17, 2021



Sen. Teslim Folarin has assured victims of Araromi Spare Parts Market in Ibadan that the National Emergency Agency (NEMA) will soon deliver relief materials to .

Folarin, representing Oyo central senatorial district, gave the assurance on Saturday in Ibadan while reacting to the assessment visit of NEMA to the razed market.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) that NEMA officials had visited the market, following a letter of support written by Folarin and dated April 5.

Folarin, a three-term senator and former Senate , is currently the Chairman, Senate Committee on Local Content.

NAN also that Folarin had, on April 6, visited the market to assess the extent of damage and sympathise the victims.

The lawmaker had, during the visit, pledged personal support to the victims, assuring that he would facilitate Federal Government’s through NEMA towards rebuilding the market.

Folarin expressed gratitude to the federal government for its swift response to his request letter on Akesan, Sasa and Agodi markets, all of which got burnt at times.

He advised traders to observe fire safety measures in markets in the state to prevent future fire outbreaks.

The lawmaker noted that the loss incurred as a result of the fire disaster would have severe and devastating effect on the economy of the state.

NAN that Folarin inspected the market alongside a former Commissioner for Environment in the state, Mr Lowo Obisesan, the acting state Secretary of APC, Mr Mojeed Olaoya and Alhaji Shina Alabi, among others.

NAN recalls that a NEMA official had, during their assessment tour of the market, disclosed that their visit was in response to a letter received from Folarin.

The official also assured that the agency would work in collaboration relevant stakeholders towards obtaining accurate data of whose shops were affected by the inferno. (NAN)

