Araraume thumbs up Super Eagles, prays they lift the AFCON cup on Sunday

A former member of the Nigerian Senate, Senator Ifeanyi Godwin Araraume, has commended the Super Eagles of Nigeria for their victory over South Africa in their Wednesday’s AFCON semi finals encounter.

Nigeria beat South Africa 4-2 on penalties.

Araraume said the team had demonstrated patriotism on the field of play since the start of the tournament.

“I commend the team spirit, doggedness, wit and grit that are evident in the character of the team and i hope they will double down on their campaign to win the AFCON trophy on Sunday against the hosts, Cote D’ivoire.

“They must approach the final game as if they had not beaten Cote D’ivoire in the group stage of the tournament.

“Knowing full well that the hosts will be playing before the home crowd and desirous of a sweet revenge, the onus lies on the Super Eagles to ensure they are technically more balanced than their opponents in all departments of the game and ensure they nick an early goal which they must defend while looking for more scoring chances to increase the goal tally.”