Araraume Felicitates With Tinubu At 73, Commends His Leadership Style

A chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Senator Ifeanyi Araraume has congratulated President Bola Tinubu on his 73rd birthday.

In his message, Araruame described Tinubu’s birthday as a time to celebrate a life dedicated to service, vision and national progress.

He stated that Tinubu’s leadership is dedicated to service, vision, and transformative leadership which continues to inspire hope for a better Nigeria.

Araraume in his message to the president said

“On this auspicious occasion of your 73rd birthday, I join millions of Nigerians and admirers worldwide in celebrating a life profoundly dedicated to service, vision, and transformative leadership. Your journey, marked by an unwavering commitment to the ideals of democracy and national progress, continues to inspire generations.

“Mr. President, your legacy as a foundational architect of modern Nigerian politics is indelible. From your pioneering role in Lagos State’s economic revitalization as Governor to your steadfast advocacy for equitable federalism and democratic consolidation, your leadership has consistently embodied courage, innovation, and inclusivity. Today, as our nation navigates complex challenges, your resolute focus on economic reform, security, and unity reaffirms your status as a visionary steward of Nigeria’s destiny.

“Your intellectual depth, political acumen, and unyielding optimism for a prosperous Nigeria resonate deeply with those who believe in the promise of this great nation. I am particularly inspired by your strategic approach to governance—rooted in wisdom, pragmatism, and an unshakable faith in the potential of our people.

“On this milestone, I pray Almighty God grants you enduring vitality, wisdom, and grace as you guide Nigeria toward its loftiest aspirations. May your year ahead be filled with joy, strength, and the fulfillment of seeing your labours yield lasting fruit for our beloved country.

“Happy 73rd Birthday, Mr. President! May history remember you as the leader who ignited Nigeria’s golden era”