Arahah market scheme guarantees low cost farm produce – ACCI

The Abuja Chamber of Commerce and Industry (ACCI) says its Arahah Farmers’ Market scheme is initiated to build women’s capacity in trade and guarantee low cost of farm produce.

The ACCI Director-General, Ms Victoria Akai, made this known in a statement by Latifat Opoola, ACCI Media Officer, on Sunday in Abuja.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the market, an initiative of ACCI and Women Arise Humanitarian Development Initiative (WAHDI), an NGO aims at providing a platform on how to package and sell products at discount prices.

On this background, rural farmers from Abuja, Benue, Kaduna and Nassarawa States among others converge every last Saturday of the month to display and sell their goods at the Arahah Farmers Market.

Akai, at the exhibition of farm produce by some rural farmers at the Abuja Trade and Convention Centre, said it would provide capacity building on various aspects of modern business techniques, including packaging.

Akai said that the market would provide capacity building for the women on how to sell their produce within and outside Nigeria and under African Continental Free Trade Agreement (AfCFTA).

She noted that Arahah was organised as a medium to address their challenges, as well as prepare them for the increase in demand that will come with the AfCFTA.

“We are bringing the women here to have direct contact with them, bring in customers for patronage, show them how to expand their product reach and how to sell their goods in and outside Nigeria” she said.

She noted that the market, which started with women from the northern part of Nigeria would expand in its subsequent editions to accommodate more women (and men) entrepreneurs nationwide.

“Market access for rural smallholder farmers is increasingly being promoted as a means towards catalysing sustainable rural development,” she added.

Mrs Esther Eghobamien-Mshelia, the Convener of WAHDI also said the idea was to bring farmers to sell their goods directly to the customers, at cheaper rates,

“As a discount market offering commodities at lower prices, its purpose hence is being achieved,” she said.

The market exhibits farm produce like tomatoes, pepper, vegetables, tubers, rice, beans, guinea corn, millets, fruits and other locally processed foods.

Others include life chicken and turkey, dried fish, dried pepper, honey, palm oil, different types of spices amongst others. (NAN)