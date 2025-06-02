Arafat Day: Osun board plans gifts offering  to pilgrims

Osun State Pilgrims Welfare Board says it has planned to offer pilgrims during Arafat Day as it was done in the previous Hajj operations.

By Deji Abdulwahab

Osun State Pilgrims Welfare Board says it has planned to offer pilgrims during Arafat Day as it was done in the previous Hajj operations.

Its Executive Secretary, Mr Muritala Fakunle, disclosed this while speaking with newsmen on the sidelines of the ongoing Hajj exercise in Makkah on Monday.

Fakunle attrib

uted the gesture to the support given to the state pilgrims by Gov. Ademola Adeleke, adding that the governor has been supporting the board to ensure pilgrims’ comfort in the holy land.

“I must confess to you that Sen. Ademola Adeleke happens to be a very wonderful governor in the sense that he has supported us in many ways.

“On Arafat Day, we will still surprise the pilgrims with some gifts, which is an annual gesture to them.

“In terms of accommodation, transportation of movement of our pilgrims from Oshogbo down to the airport, he has done a lot.

“He has given us backing to ensure that we excel here. No wonder last year, we received some awards. We are hoping this year, with our performance, we will still go home with the honour,” Fakule said.

Also speaking, Dr Maruf Adewale, Chairman Osun State Pilgrims Welfare Board, lauded Moasasa, a service provider put in place by the National Hajj Commission of Nigeria (NAHCON) in Osun pilgrims’ camp.

Adewale said, “We have to appreciate NAHCON on the issue of Moasasa. I want to tell you, Osun State will write a recommendation letter for Moasasa for what it has done since 2019.

“And I want to put this to NAHCON that its airlift operation is very superb. Within a week, all our pilgrims have left Nigeria for Saudi Arabia,” he said.(NAN)(www.nannews.ng)