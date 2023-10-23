Arabi deepens consultations with clerics for hitch free 2024 hajj

By Salisu Sani-Idris

Alhaji Jalal Arabi ,the acting Chairman of the National Hajj Commission of Nigeria (NAHCON), has deepened consultations with notable Islamic clerics through visitations in the country with a view to ensure hitch free 2024 hajj operation.

Arabi, stated this in a statement on Monday in Abuja by Malam Mousa Ubandawaki, Deputy Director, Information and Publication

NAHCON.

The chairman explained that his visitation to the clerics was part of a drive to strengthen the effort of the commission in achieving success of the 2024 hajj.

Arabi, who said that the success of hajj was a collective responsibility, emphasised that every stakeholder in the hajj industry needs to be carried along to work together as a team in achieving the success.

He said that the role of Islamic leaders cannot be emphasized as they play a very significant and critical role in the success or otherwise of hajj in the country.

Arabi, therefore solicited for their support and cooperation in realising the objective of hajj members for Nigerian pilgrims.

According to him, success can only be achieved through consultations and team work.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) recalled that the Chairman had upon his assumption of office promised to engage and consult stakeholders in the industry in achieving success.

As part of the Consultative drive, the Chairman had visited the spiritual leaders of the Qadriyyah sect, Sheikh Nasiru Kabara in Kano and Sheikh Dahiru Bauchi, the spiritual leader of Tijaniyya group.

Others were the leader of JIBWIS, Dr Abdullahi àLau and Sheikh Sani Jingir (JIBWIS) in Abuja and headquarters in Jos respectively.

The clerics affirmed their support for the commission’s new leadership with promise to use their knowledge, experts and experience to assist the Commission’s new helmsman to achieve the goal of seamless hajj operation.

They also expressed their appreciation to the new Chairman for the visit.

The chairman was accompanied on the visit by the former Minister of FCT and Special Adviser to the President on Special Duties, Dr Aliyu Modibo, as well as the former Chairman of NAHCON, Abdullahi Mukhtar.

Others were; The Special Adviser to the President on Print Media, Malam Abdulaziz Abdulaziz and some personal aides of the chairman. (NAN)

