China’s logistics activities continued to pick up in April, according to data from the China Federation of Logistics and Purchasing (CFLP).

The logistics performance index, which tracks business volumes, new orders, employment, inventory turnovers and equipment utility rates in the sector, came in at 57.3 per cent in April, up 2.4 percentage points from March.

A reading above 50 per cent indicates expansion, while a reading below 50 reflects contraction.

The logistics sector continued to expand in April, indicating that the industry’s business activities are taking a prosperous turn, said the CFLP.

The sub-index for equipment utility rates rose by 1.8 percentage points from March to 55 per cent in April. (Xinhua/NAN)

