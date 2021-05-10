April figures show China’s logistics activities still booming

May 10, 2021 Favour Lashem News, Project 0



 China’s logistics activities pick up in April, according data from the China Federation of Logistics and Purchasing (CFLP).

The logistics performance index, which tracks business volumes, new orders, employment, inventory turnovers and equipment utility rates in the sector, came in at 57.3 per cent in April, up 2.4 percentage points from March.

A reading above 50 per cent indicates expansion, a reading below 50 reflects contraction.

The logistics sector in April, indicating ’s business activities are a prosperous turn, said the CFLP.

The sub-index equipment utility rates rose by 1.8 percentage points from March 55 per cent in April. (Xinhua/NAN)

Tags: , , , , , , , ,