Appropriation bill: Fubara denied access to Assembly quarters complex 

By Precious Akutamadu

Gov. Siminalayi Fubara of Rivers, has been denied access into the state Assembly quarters complex where he intended to present the 2025 Appropriation bill in adherence to the Supreme Court ruling.

Fubara, who addressed newsmen out side the Complex gate in Port Harcourt, on Wednesday, stated that his efforts were in the interest of the people of the state.

The Assembly had on March 3, given the governor 48 hours ultimatum to present the 2025 budget.

Fubara wrote back to inform the members that he was yet to received the Certified True Copy (CTC) of the Supreme Court’s judgement.

The governor later announced that he had received the CTC and on March 9, invited the Assembly members to a meeting aimed to chat a way forward which was not responded to by the house.

He, however, wrote another letter on the March 11, notifying the Speaker of the House, Martins Amawhule of his administration’s desire to present the 2025 Appropriation Bill on Wednesday, March 12, 2025.

Although he did not receive any response to the letter, he proceeded to the Assembly Quarters Complex in the bid to present the Appropriation bill but was not allowed access.

He wondered why he was denied access to the complex after he had written to them regarding the budget presentation.

According to him, I’m here to comply with the Supreme Court’s judgement; before my arrival, I made several attempts like phone calls to reach them.

‘’I even wrote a letter personally to the honourable Speaker for this particular visit but it is unfortunate that the gate, as you can see, is completely sealed.

‘’And there is no sign that anything is going to happen today.

‘’The reason why we are doing this is in the interest of our people, that’s the most important thing; well, I don’t think there anything to worry about,’’ he said.

Fubara, however, called on the Assembly to give a positive response, expressing his willingness to present the budget to the Assembly. (NAN)