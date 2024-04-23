Approach service year with humility, Gov. Sani urges corps members

Gov. Uba Sani of Kaduna State has urged corps members posted to the state to approach their service year with humility, empathy and integrity.

Sani made the call on Tuesday while addressing the corps members at the commencement of the 2024 Batch ‘A’ Stream ‘ll’ orientation course in Kaduna.

Sani was represented by the State’s Commissioner for Human Services and Social Development, Hajiya Rabi Salisu.

He said the NYSC members were not just representing themselves, but have to become an embodiment of the hopes and aspirations of millions of Nigerians for nation building.

He, therefore, said they must listen to the voices of the people they serve, respect their culture and collaborate with them so as to make it easy for their integration into the host communities.

Sani urged them to learn their host communities’ languages to enable them to communicate with them effectively.

He stressed that the corps members’ actions, no matter how small, have the power to spur meaningful transformation and leave lasting legacies.

The governor reaffirmed the unwavering support of the Kaduna State Government to NYSC and its noble objectives.

He also restated his administration’s commitment in creating an enabling environment for the corps members to thrive and excel in their service to the country.

Earlier, the Coordinator of NYSC in the state, Mr Hassan Taura, reminded the corps members that the orientation course was the first cardinal programme of the NYSC which prepares them for the rest of their service year and the life after service.

He urged them to avail themselves and remain committed to all the camp activities throughout the orientation course.

“Ensure you fully partake in the Skills Acquisition and Entrepreneurship Development Training (SAED) designed to equip you with skills that you need to be self-reliant and self-employed after service year, as white-collar Jobs are not readily available,”Taura said.

The coordinator also reminded the corps members that the NYSC scheme does not condone unruly behavior during and after the orientation course.

He extolled the state government, federal and state government agencies, the media and other stakeholders for their unwavering support to the NYSC scheme.(NAN)

By Sani Idris