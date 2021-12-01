Apprentices docked for alleged theft of N1.5m vehicles parts

Two apprentices, Peter Ojekunle, 27, and Kudri Saka, 22,on Wednesday appeared before an Ogudu Magistrates’ Court in Lagos State, charged with stealing vehicle parts valued at 1.5 million.

The defendants, who live on Lagos Island, are facing a two-count charge of conspiracy and stealing.

They, however, pleaded not guilty to the charge.

The prosecutor, Insp Bassey, told the court that the defendants  committed the offences between Nov. 6 and Nov. 13 at 11:00 p.m. at a mechanic workshop located at Musa Adewokun Street, Ojota, Lagos.

“The complainant, Mr Segun Oladipupo, brought two vehicles for repair at the workshop on Nov. 6, and handed them over to the who Ojekunle was learning from.

“The next day, Ojekunle called Saka, another  apprentice, and they went back to the workshop at night to remove  parts from the vehicles,” Bassey said.

The prosecutor said that the offences contravened Sections 287(7) and 412 of the Criminal Law of Lagos, 2015.

The Magistrate, Mrs O.A. Daodu, granted the defendants bail in the sum of N250,000 with two sureties each.

She directed that the sureties must be resident within the court’s jurisdiction and present evidence of two years’ tax payment to Government.

Daodu adjourned the case until Dec. 20 for further hearing. (NAN)

