Apprentice in court for allegedly stealing generator worth N170,000

A 21-year-old apprentice, Sadiq Adamu, on Wednesday appeared in a Chief Magistrates’ Court in Gwagwalada, FCT, for allegedly stealing a generator set worth N170,000.

The police charged Adamu, who resides in Kasuwan Dare , Gwagwalada,with three counts of criminal trespass, house breaking and theft.

He pleaded not guilty.

The prosecution counsel, Abudullahi Tanko, told the court that the complainant, Chukwudi Alexander of SDP junction, Gwagwalada, FCT, reported the matter at the police station on June 9.

Tanko the defendant criminally trespassed into the complainant’s workshop, broke the padlock and stole his generator worth N170,000.

He said the offence contravened the provisions of sections 342, 347 and 286 of the Penal Code.

The Chief Magistrate, Mr Aliyu Shafa, admitted the defendant to bail in the sum of N200, 000 with one reasonable surety in like sum who must reside within the court’s jurisdiction.

He adjourned the case until July 13 for hearing. (NAN)