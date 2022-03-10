Apprentice docked for allegedly stealing cell phone, cash

By Aderemi Bamgbose

A 34-year-old apprentice, Charles Akudo, on Thursday appeared before an Okitipupa Chief Magistrates’ Court in Ondo State for allegedly stealing N78,000 cash and a cell phone worth N350,000.

The defendant, whose address was not given, is facing a three-count charge of felony, burglary and stealing.

The prosecutor, ASP Zedekiah Orogbemi, told the court that the defendant, on Dec. 20, 2021, at about 6.30 p.m., burgled the house of the complainant, Mrs Rawa Abiodun, at No.6, Michael Adewale St., Okitipupa, Ondo State.

Orogbemi said that the defendant stole a Galaxy S7 phone worth N350,000 and N78,000 cash belonging to the complainant.

He said that the offences contravened sections 516, 412 and 390 (9) of the Criminal Code, Cap. 37, Vol. I, Laws of Ondo State, 2006.

The defendant, however, pleaded not guilty to the charge.

The Chief Magistrate, Mr Chris Ojuola, granted the defendant bail in the sum of N200, 000 and one surety in like sum.

He added that the surety must reside within the court jurisdiction and present evidence of two years tax payment to Ondo State government.

He adjourned the case until March 27, for further hearing. (NAN)

Share this:

Tweet

Telegram

Print



WhatsApp

