Apprehend rapists, killers of Plateau minor, commission urges security agencies

Plateau Gender and Equal Opportunities Commission, has urged security agencies to fish out those who raped and brutally murdered a minor in the state.

The commission made the call in a statement by the Director of Information and Investigations, Mrs Nene Dung, on Monday in Jos.

Dung said that the commission received with rude shock the report of the defilement and murder of the nine-year-old girl.

Dung said that the commission learnt that the minor was sent on an errand when she was raped and killed by yet-to-be-identified persons.

“We call on the Nigeria Police and other security agencies, to fish out perpetrators of the dastardly act to face the full wrath of the law.

“All hands must be on deck to ensure that society is safe for children to run errands without fear of molestation or abuse.

“This sad incident happened at a time when the governor is making inroads towards ensuring the mainstreaming of gender in all spheres of the state.

“This incident is not only a blow to

us, but a call on communities to begin to rise up to the responsibility of policing their environment to fish out miscreants,” she said.

The director reminded the public that the Violence Against Persons Prohibition Act was in effect in the state, and that anyone who violated the law would face legal consequences.

She urged the public to be aware of their rights and report any violations to the appropriate authorities.

Dung extended the commission’s deep condolences to the minor’s family and prayed for her to find peace in the afterlife. (NAN)

By Zainab Oyekan