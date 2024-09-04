Appreciation Message from the Family of Late Professor Musa Abdu Auyo

Assalama alaikum warahmatullah

On behalf of the entire family and relatives of the late Professor Musa Abdu Auyo, we wish to publicly express our deepest thanks and appreciation to everyone who supported us during this difficult time. Your presence, calls, messages, prayers, and concern have been warmly received and deeply appreciated. Your support has made our grieving process more bearable.

We have felt love and support from people near and far, including those we never knew existed and from whom we least expected. This includes individuals we have never met or heard of before. Everyone has been incredibly kind and supportive. We are particularly grateful to the Executive Governor of Jigawa State, Umar Namadi, ASUU members, the management of Bayero University Kano, the Department of Library and Information Sciences at BUK, Kafin Hausa University, and Jigawa State College of Education, Gumel. The colleagues and neighbours of our parents, from primary school through university, as well as friends from work, Islamiya, and even social media, have all been there for us.

The love and support we continue to receive are truly overwhelming and comforting.

We also want to express our gratitude to every single person who, in any way, made a positive impact on our father’s life, health, and academic career.

May Allah’s blessings and peace be upon you all. May He protect and elevate you and your entire family. And may we all meet in Aljannatul Firdaus.